Crime
Police Looking For Suspected Owasso Porch Thief
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Police are asking the public to help them identify a person of interest after an Owasso home's surveillance system showed that person allegedly stealing several packages from the home's porch.
Owasso Police say the incident happened on Monday, November 19th. They posted two photos on their Facebook page.
The person was last driving a dark silver Jeep Cherokee.
If you can ID the person, call Owasso Police's Tipline at 918-272-COPS.