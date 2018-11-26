Crime
Tulsa, Sand Springs Drivers Arrested For Third Or More DUI
Monday, November 26th 2018, 11:29 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Green Country drivers were arrested over the holiday weekend for their 3rd or more DUI. Police say the drivers both had a revoked driver's license due to prior DUI offenses.
Sand Springs police arrested 24-year-old Kayla Young late Sunday after they say she was weaving all over the road. Police said Young smelled of alcohol and had to catch herself on her car twice during a field sobriety test.
Tulsa police arrested Justin Horton early Monday morning. They said he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.
Both suspects blew over the limit on a breathalyzer test. They are currently in Tulsa County Jail.