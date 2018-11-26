6-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Treated For Rare Polio-Like Illness
BETHANY, Oklahoma - Another child in Oklahoma has been treated for the rare polio-like illness that has been sweeping the nation, according to the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital.
The hospital confirms a 6-year-old Mackenzie Lacher, of Norman, was diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis in early November. Doctors said she presented symptoms similar to a cold. And after spiking a fever, Mackenzie was unresponsive and had decreased reflexes and couldn’t eat by mouth.
The Children’s Center says when she arrived she was unable to walk.
After “intense rehabilitation”, Mackenzie is now able to walk with assistance, eat by mouth and speak, according to the Children’s Center.
A homecoming parade will be held for her at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27.