Hundreds Of Oklahomans Fed Up With Bad Amazon Delivery
OKLAHOMA CITY - A drone captured an Amazon delivery driver chucking packages in Newcastle. According to hundreds of Facebook posts, it wasn’t an isolated incident.
“We were finding packages all over the neighborhood,” said Jon Askins.
Several more Amazon customers chimed in on the story that was shared more than 200 times with similar experiences.
One customer recorded a video and said “So, it says I’ve got a delivery from Amazon. I come out here on my porch to look for it, and this is where Amazon decides to leave my money.”
A Moore resident shared another video, after her security camera captured her neighbor's delivery getting rolled out of a moving Amazon van. The driver never stopped.
In another video, an Amazon driver is seen dumping a package from the driver's side window onto a customer's driveway.
The customer posted, “Delivery message read: Your package was delivered. It was handed directly to a resident.”
While Amazon declined an on-camera interview, a spokesperson said they have high standards for all carrier partners and expect packages to be handled with care.