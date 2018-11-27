News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Man
Tuesday, November 27th 2018, 1:34 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police issue a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old Tulsa man who was reported missing Monday evening.
They say Darrell Wayne Ishcomer was last seen at the Gracewood Nursing Home at 6201 East 36th Street at 5:15 p.m.
Ishcomer, who is just over 6 feet tall and has brown hair and eyes was wearing all dark clothing. Police say he suffers from dementia.
Police say Ishcomer mentioned a casino and U-Haul before he went missing.
If seen call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.