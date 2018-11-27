Chilly Tuesday Across Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - A weak wind shift will move across the area later today with a little impact on sensible weather. Basically, another chilly afternoon and evening will be expected with highs into the mid-40s north and a few lower 50s in far southeastern Oklahoma. Temps are starting this morning in the 20s with mostly clear sky and light winds. There will be a few spots across far northeast Oklahoma into the Missouri Valley that will experience some morning clouds, but most of eastern Oklahoma will experience another sunny day.
We’re tracking a few storm systems this week but the one that should impact our area will be Friday evening into pre-dawn Saturday with thunderstorm chances across eastern Oklahoma. This timing may also impact some of the latter portions of the state football championship games across eastern Oklahoma, including the class 6A I and II games in the metro.
A broad trough located across the Midwest into the northeast will circulate more cold air southward across the plains today, including the above-mentioned wind shift (cold front). A fast and weak short wave will move across the plains in the zonal flow Wednesday into Thursday and may trigger a sprinkle or two across the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line region. The odds will remain extremely low but not totally zero for our neighbors along these regions.
The scenario for the Friday system hasn’t changed much in the data compared to yesterday.
A stronger upper level low will develop and move across the plains Friday into Saturday. This will cause a surface low to develop across the Rockies or northwestern Oklahoma Thursday night or early Friday and eject into the central plains or Missouri Valley early Saturday. This would bring the low and associated cold front across part of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning and would support increasing thunderstorm chances beginning Friday afternoon and evening before moving eastward out of the state sometime early Saturday morning. If the moisture can return northward, a few strong to severe storms may be possible. At this point, the higher chances for severe weather may reside to our southeast or extreme eastern areas. As this system moves eastward, we’ll be in a holding pattern for the weekend before another strong looking western trough develops and ejects into the central plains Monday. This will bring another stout looking front across the area Monday with another noticeable cold air mass Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
Temps will remain chilly today and tonight before seeing some moderating temps Wednesday into Thursday. If all goes as planned, we’re into the 60s Thursday and Friday before the Friday night storm system moves across the eastern OK region. Temps this weekend will cool slightly but shouldn’t be a major drop. Temps early next week would support more cold weather with highs possible in the upper 30s or lower 40s again Tuesday into Wednesday.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.