A stronger upper level low will develop and move across the plains Friday into Saturday. This will cause a surface low to develop across the Rockies or northwestern Oklahoma Thursday night or early Friday and eject into the central plains or Missouri Valley early Saturday. This would bring the low and associated cold front across part of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning and would support increasing thunderstorm chances beginning Friday afternoon and evening before moving eastward out of the state sometime early Saturday morning. If the moisture can return northward, a few strong to severe storms may be possible. At this point, the higher chances for severe weather may reside to our southeast or extreme eastern areas. As this system moves eastward, we’ll be in a holding pattern for the weekend before another strong looking western trough develops and ejects into the central plains Monday. This will bring another stout looking front across the area Monday with another noticeable cold air mass Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.