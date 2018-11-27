News
Broken Arrow Police Toy Drive Honors One Of Their Own
Tuesday, November 27th 2018, 3:06 AM CST
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department is holding a toy drive in honor of one of their own.
In a post on their Facebook page, BA Police say say Officer Gene Orr died two weeks before Christmas two years ago after an off-duty crash.
The department is now accepting donations to help remember him.
You can drop of toys in the front lobby of the Public Safety Complex at 1101 North 6th Street from now through December 21st.
The toys will then be donated to The Church at Battle Creek and Toys for Tots.