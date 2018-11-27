Tuesday Morning Fire Destroys Collinsville Home
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Fire destroys a Collinsville home early Tuesday.
The fire department was called to the home near 7th and Main just before 1:25 a.m. They arrived a short time later to find the home's garage on fire.
Fire Chief Harold Call says the home is considered a total loss.
Collinsville firefighters say this home near 7th and Main is a total loss after an early morning fire. The homeowner made it out safely and now, they’re trying to determine the cause. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/xYRRUIIQl8— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) November 27, 2018
The homeowner was able to get out safely and now fire investigators will try to figure out what caused the fire.
Chief Call says cold weather usually means they have to put out more fires. He says the Red Cross is now helping the homeowner find a place to stay.