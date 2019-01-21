Cherokee County Amputee's Burned Body Found In Yard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an amputee whose burned his body was found in his yard.
Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault identifies the man as 61-year-old Elvis Dry.
"He was very badly burned but with the medical paraphernalia that he had on his lower body we believe that it is him because it was consistent with an amputee," said Chennault.
Chennault says his office was asked to check on Dry's welfare on Sunday afternoon because no one had heard from him in several days. When they went to Dry's home in the Park Hill area, they found Dry's burned body in his backyard.
"It was a trash dump. A trash pit. I don't see any way that this could have been an accident. So at this point until we know better we are going to investigate this as a homicide," said Chennault.
They say his burned wheelchair was about 15 yards away. Chennault says Dry's body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa for an autopsy.
The sheriff's office says they don't believe this was an accident. They say with how hot the fire burned, someone had to have been tending to it. Deputies say other people were also living in the house and they are wanted for questioning. Investigators interviewed neighbors to see if they heard or saw anything.
"People did see the fire, they just had no idea what was in the fire," said Chennault.
Chennault says they haven't seen anything like this in years.
"Its sad due to the fact that he wasn't mobile. Other than his wheel chair. You know whatever happened to him, I doubt he was able to defend himself," he said.
He says investigators ask anyone with information on this homicide to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 918-456-2583.