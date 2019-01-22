News
Tulsa Police Look For Missing Woman
Tuesday, January 22nd 2019, 12:27 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Officers said Gabrielle McCrackin has not been seen or heard from since January 18.
McCrackin is 33 years old, 5'7" and 120 pounds.
She was last known to drive a black 2010 Chevrolet Traverse with Creek Nation tag D7G41. There were purple "Rockstar" stickers on the right front fender, and the vehicle has black rims.
Gabrielle's family just hopes someone will see her and call the police.