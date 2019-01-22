News
Tulsa Veterinary Hospital Offers Help To Workers Affected By Shutdown
TULSA, Oklahoma - Government workers who aren’t getting paid are facing new issues every day, including pet care.
"It's just another stress in their life that we wanna kind of help alleviate if that's going on," said Dr. Mike Jones, DVM.
Woodland West Veterinarian Dr. Mike Jones recommends not waiting even a few days if a pet has a problem. Waiting could just make the problem worse.
So Woodland West is offering free initial exams for government workers who are affected by the shutdown. They are also offering deferred payment plans for treatments if there is something wrong.
So if you are affected by the government shutdown and have a sick pet, they want to help. Just bring a government ID or something to confirm your situation.