Students Demand Change From OU President Following Racist Video
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Students at the University of Oklahoma are speaking out after a racist video featuring former OU students went viral online.
The video was posted to Snapchat last week and showed a former student in "blackface" making racial slurs.
Students, faculty, and staff spoke out at Tuesday’s rally on campus. They're demanding change, mainly from OU President Jim Gallogly.
President Gallogly has condemned the video and said the students had withdrawn from the university. But students at the rally said that's not enough. They want the university to do more.
"Focus on the real problems. Focus on the fact that black students that do not feel welcome here. Not ya'll personal problems," said one speaker.
The girls involved are Tulsa and Bixby natives. They released statements Tuesday.
Related Story: Former OU Students Issue Apologies After Racist Video
One of the girls said, "There is no excuse for this type of behavior in public or in private. My intent was not to hurt, diminish or degrade anybody ... I am deeply sorry and hope to learn from my mistake."
The other girl said, "I am truly heartbroken over this mistake and deeply regret any adverse reaction."
Gallogly said he wants to lead the university to be more diverse. Still, some are calling for his resignation.