Glenpool Police Say Inmate Flooded Jail Cell
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Glenpool police say one of their inmates caused quite a mess when he broke the water sprinkler in his cell.
Lance Gatzman was taken to the city jail on a warrant. Police say he told them he'd rather go to the county jail, then started inspecting the sprinkler head.
Police told him not to tamper with it but they say the cell began to flood a few hours later and officers found the sprinkler had been broken.
Officers say Gatzman was alone in the cell.