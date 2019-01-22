News
Nurse At Okmulgee County Jail Accused Of Smuggling Drugs For Inmate
Tuesday, January 22nd 2019, 10:19 PM CST
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman who used to work as a nurse in the Okmulgee County jail, is in the jail, accused of bringing drugs and a phone into the jail and trying to help an inmate escape.
The DA says Kimberly Trulove was trying to help inmate Skipper Rowland escape. He's been convicted of several felonies and is the inmate who escaped from a transport van in Okmulgee County in 2017 near Morris.
He was captured two days later.