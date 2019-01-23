North Tulsa Task Force Releases Recommendations For Improving Education
TULSA, Oklahoma - A task force is recommending changes it says will improve education in North Tulsa.
The primary goal of the task force is to take on challenges facing the feeder pattern into McLain High School.
The district released its plan last night, which includes making Monroe Middle School the only middle school feeding into McLain.
One recommendation is to open a Parent Resource Community Center at the current McLain Seventh Grade Academy and Alcott Elementary to provide educational support and centralized social services for students and their families.
District leaders say they are planning a more in-depth study in the future.
Some community members have accused TPS in the past of not paying enough attention to schools on the north side. Community leaders, educators and parents are involved in this task force.