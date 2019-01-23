News
Lawmaker Wants Oklahoma Turnpike Speed Limit Raised to 80 mph
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 6:50 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma legislator is introducing a bill that would increase the speed limit along turnpikes.
The bill was proposed by State Representative Daniel Pae, a new lawmaker from Lawton.
It would raise the speed limit from 75 to 80 on turnpikes outside of city limits.
We've been doing some research to find out what the speed limit is on turnpikes in neighboring areas. Drivers on Kansas turnpikes can go up to 75 and it's not unusual to see drivers on Texas turnpikes traveling at 85 miles per hour, which is their limit.
If this bill passes and Governor Stitt signs it, it would go into effect in November of this year.