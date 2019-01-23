TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrested two teenagers after officers found them driving in a car that was stolen in Tulsa earlier this week.

Police say an officer noticed the Nissan Versa driving in the area of 47th Place and North Frankfort around 3 a.m. and discovered it had been stolen on Tuesday after running the tag.

Officers tried to stop the car but the driver took off,  leading them on a chase that only went a couple of blocks.

Police arrested two teens inside, but a third ran away before police could catch him.

Police aren't releasing the names of the two teens because they're juveniles. They plan to return the car to its owner.

 