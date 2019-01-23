Crime
2 Teens Arrested In Stolen Car After Chase In Tulsa
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 7:24 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrested two teenagers after officers found them driving in a car that was stolen in Tulsa earlier this week.
Police say an officer noticed the Nissan Versa driving in the area of 47th Place and North Frankfort around 3 a.m. and discovered it had been stolen on Tuesday after running the tag.
Officers tried to stop the car but the driver took off, leading them on a chase that only went a couple of blocks.
Police arrested two teens inside, but a third ran away before police could catch him.
Police aren't releasing the names of the two teens because they're juveniles. They plan to return the car to its owner.