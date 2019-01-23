News
Contest Picks Names For OKC Zoo Goat
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 7:39 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma City zoo is sharing the results of a naming contest for its new goats.
The zoo recently welcomed six female dwarf Nigerian pygmy goats. It proposed ten names of Oklahoma towns, and here are the winners:
"Sayre" received the most votes. Ada, Idabel, Ripley, Checotah and Prue are the other winners.
The zoo says it received almost 4,500 votes in the contest.
In addition to the new goats, the Zoo’s barnyard habitat is home to three male dwarf Nigerian goats named Duncan, Hugo and Oologah. Those three were also named for Oklahoma towns through a public vote.
Guests can meet and interact with all the zoo’s goats at the barnyard habitat, open daily 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.