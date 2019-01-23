The upper air flow will remain from the northwest for the next few days with several upper level waves traversing the state. The next upper level system, currently around Alberta Canada will quickly dive southeast and approach the plains late tonight into early Thursday morning. The associated surface front will cross the state early to midday Thursday with a slight chance of a few showers or even snow flurries across the northern third of Oklahoma. This chance remains low. The GFS paints a small disturbance brushing us Friday midday with a few flurries north, but again, this chance will remain very low.