New Tulsa Arts District Holiday Inn Open For Business
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wednesday, January 23, is the first full day open for business for a new hotel in Tulsa's Arts District. The doors are officially open at the new Holiday Inn Express at Archer and Detroit.
The hotel hosted a grand opening Tuesday, showing off the five-story structure that once served as a tire factory. Crews have been working to renovate the building since the summer of 2017.
The 110-room hotel gives folks another option for staying downtown when visiting places like ONEOK Field or the BOK Center. It's also offering a free shuttle to and from Tulsa International Airport to help bring in business travelers.
About a block away, the Valley National Bank headquarters is going up. A new apartment complex called The View is also under construction in the area.
The Holiday Inn said it's taking reservations by phone and online.