Startled Deer Jumps Over Black Lab In Olathe
An Olathe, Kansas homeowner was surprised to find his dog had a close encounter with a deer that suddenly appeared on the family's front porch and jumped over the elderly black Lab.
David Coen said the experience - captured by their Ring security camera - took place late in December when he was home with his 2-year-old granddaughter and 91-year-old mother.
Two-year-old Ava heard a noise on the porch and told her great-grandmother. The family didn't think much about it until hearing that a deer had been grazed by a slow-moving car and took off into their neighborhood.
"We've got windows on either side of our front door and apparently it thought it could get through," he said.
The 10-year-old Lab Jade doesn't seem too concerned when the deer's hooves clear her head. She just wags her tail and wanders over to sniff the trail the deer left behind.
"You can tell the dog is a great guard dog - doesn't react at all," Coen joked.
The deer jumped over the dog at high speed but was able to slow down enough to leave a single wet hoof print on the front door - but no damage.