TULSA, Oklahoma - By Andrew Hall, News On 6

On January 24th, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be hosting a career fair at the Sequoyah Convention Center. The fair will be open to the public and will last from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Hard Rock currently has over 165 job openings, even down to hourly positions.

A full list of open positions can be found at JobsThatRock.com.

The job openings coincide with an expansion of the Hard Rock’s Tulsa location. A 65,000-square-foot expansion is currently underway that includes a larger gaming floor, a new poker room, a live entertainment venue, and multi-purpose spaces.

Potential applicants must be 18 years or older to apply for these positions.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is located off Interstate 44 at exit 240.