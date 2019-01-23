Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Holds Tulsa Job Fair
TULSA, Oklahoma - By Andrew Hall, News On 6
On January 24th, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be hosting a career fair at the Sequoyah Convention Center. The fair will be open to the public and will last from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Hard Rock currently has over 165 job openings, even down to hourly positions.
A full list of open positions can be found at JobsThatRock.com.
The job openings coincide with an expansion of the Hard Rock’s Tulsa location. A 65,000-square-foot expansion is currently underway that includes a larger gaming floor, a new poker room, a live entertainment venue, and multi-purpose spaces.
Potential applicants must be 18 years or older to apply for these positions.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is located off Interstate 44 at exit 240.