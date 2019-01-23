News
Tulsa Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Car Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for help tracking down a person of interest in an auto theft case.
Police say officers were called to a home near 11000 E 43rd St. on January 17th. When they arrived the victim stated that she left the vehicle running to warm up and when she returned it was gone.
Detectives obtained video surveillance from several area businesses of an individual driving the victim’s vehicle and using the victim’s stolen credit card. The victim’s vehicle is a Blue 2015 Honda Civic 4 door with Oklahoma tag GIG-535
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org