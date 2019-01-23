Tulsa Missionary Charged With Child Sexual Abuse
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested and is charged with three counts of child sexual abuse. Douglas Alan Clinton was arrested Tuesday, January 22.
Clinton is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl he knows. She told investigators it happened on more than one occasion.
"All three of the children that were interviewed disclosed, nonchalant touching in passing touching on the bottom, touching on the arms," said TPD Child Crisis Corporal Mark Kraft. "We have no indication there are other victims at this point."
Clinton, 44, is listed online as president and CEO of the 96:3 Project missionary group. Court Documents say one of the children disclosed Clinton had touched her while she was sleeping and when she tried to get away, he pulled her back.
"The 13-year-old girl actually disclosed him climbing into bed with her and touching them inappropriately," said Kraft.
Clinton's attorney says they deny all charges.
"I represent Doug Clinton and we categorically and emphatically deny these charges. Doug is a missionary, a good husband, and a good father. While Doug and his family are devastated by this turn of events, these are false allegations and we are looking forward to fighting them in court and clearing his good name," said attorney Rob Henson.
Clinton was released on a $150,000 bond but Tulsa Police say their investigation is ongoing.