Celebrity Attractions Releases New Season Shows
TULSA, Oklahoma -
The hottest musical around is coming to Tulsa Hamilton opens in August. So how does Celebrity Attractions up their game next season?
On Wednesday, they announced the new shows headed to town. The new season opens in September with Les Mis then Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The end of the year brings Miss Saigon followed by Anastasia.
"The trust that our loyal patrons who put in us to entertain them through song and dance, laughter and tears, our 2019-2020 season will do just that."
New Season Subscribers will be available this summer.