Leonard Bernstein Exhibit Opens At Woody Guthrie Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - An exhibit that celebrates the life and work of Leonard Bernstein opens this week at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center.
What is the connection between Bernstein and Guthrie is a question you might be asking. Deana McCloud, the Executive Director of the Woody Guthrie Center says you might be surprised.
“Both of these men were social justice advocates through their work.”
So they were building the same bridge, just using different tools. Leonard Bernstein fought for social justice in the 1960s and 70’s Woody Guthrie in the 1940s.
This exhibit is curated by the GRAMMY Museum. It’s the latest in almost a dozen, all of them of individuals or groups who’ve tried to make a difference.
“They don’t have to be direct connections to Woody; what we are looking for are artists or a theme that promotes positive social change in our world,” McCloud said.
Leonard Bernstein was the first American-born Principal Conductor of the New York Philharmonic. He wrote classic scores for musical theater, “Westside Story” is probably best known.
This exhibit is so large it has been split between the Woody Guthrie Center and the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.
It will be open to the public at both locations by Friday.