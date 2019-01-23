News
WATCH: Police Chase Involving Man Connected With Tulsa Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police released dash cam and body cam video showing the arrest of a murder suspect on Wednesday.
Officers say in October Robert Sheets was driving an SUV with the wrong tags. When they tried to pull him over near 31st AND Sheridan he took off and led them on a chase through several apartments before jumping out of the SUV while it was still moving and surrendered.
A month later, investigators connected Sheets to the murder of Christopher Lewis. Sheets and two other men are charged with his murder.