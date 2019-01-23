News
OK Department Of Corrections Releases New Budget Proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections now says it doesn't need money for two new prisons.
The state agency released its budget proposal it will give to state lawmakers. It initially asked for an additional $800-million to build two new prisons.
It is now only asking for $72 million so it can give corrections employees raises.
"Quite frankly the number one item is pay raises across our system. We cannot hire folks for the jobs that we have," said DOC Director Joe Albaugh.
The department says some of the older prisons will still need to be replaced, but the pay raises are a more pressing concern.