News
Lawsuit Against Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Over Hijab Dismissed
TULSA, Oklahoma - A federal lawsuit against the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office centered on a woman's head-scarf has been dismissed.
The suit was filed by the ACLU and CAIR of Oklahoma after a woman claimed she was denied access to the court-house because of her hijab.
The sheriff's office asked the court to look at the allegations made and assuming they were true see if there was a case to be made.
The attorney representing the sheriff's office says the case against them wasn't strong enough to survive that.
"It did not meet the criteria to go forward even at the earliest stage of the litigation," said attorney Keith Wilkes.
The dismissal does allow the lawsuit to be re-filed but the defendants don't believe it would survive.