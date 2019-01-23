Muskogee Church Youth Center Vandalized For The Second Time
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A Muskogee church's youth center is cleaning up for the second time in the last year after vandals struck.
Senior Pastor Marlon Coleman said instead of buying heaters, he is buying surveillance cameras after finding a stained glass window smashed in at the church's youth center.
"I just saw disappointment, there was a glass completely kicked off, out of some senseless act of meanness and my mind was all over the place," said Senior Pastor Marlon Coleman of Antioch, The Temple of Hope.
Coleman said the main building, that is just down the road, is used for worship and houses a food pantry and a dining area for families. The second building, the one that was vandalized, is being converted into a place dedicated to young people.
"What they are doing is not hurting the physical structure of the church as much as its hurting the future lives of the young people we're trying to touch," said Senior Pastor Marlon Coleman of Antioch, The Temple of Hope.
This isn't the first time, the church has been vandalized. About a year ago, Coleman said someone broke into this building, stayed a few nights inside, damaged two stained glass windows and wrote derogatory slurs into some of the chairs.
"As we are alive no vandalism is gonna stop us from doing what we are doing for young people," said Senior Pastor Marlon Coleman of Antioch, The Temple of Hope.
Senior Pastor Coleman said he hopes whoever did this understands the severity of the situation and the impact it's going to have on young people.
"I would implore them to change their mind about how they feel about things and focus on something positive instead of being destructive," said Senior Pastor Marlon Coleman of Antioch, The Temple of Hope.
If you're looking to help the church donations can be made at the American Bank of Oklahoma. If you know anything contact Muskogee Police.