Crime
2 Men Rob Tulsa Store
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 6:14 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for two men who robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint overnight.
The robbery happened just before closing time and there were no customers in the store when it happened.
Police say the men entered the Family Dollar store near I-244 and Sheridan and demanded cash from both the registers and the safe. They say one of the men had a handgun and threatened the employees.
The men got out of the store with cash and both ran away before police got there.
Police tell us both robbers were wearing black masks so they don't have a detailed description of them.
If you know anything that can help police find these men you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.