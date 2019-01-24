Crime
Driver Arrested After Tulsa Chase
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 6:28 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase early Thursday morning.
Police identify the suspect as Abel Orozco-Munoz.
The chase began at about 2:15 a.m. when an officer saw a white Chevrolet pickup run a red light at the intersection of 41st and Garnett. The officer tried to pull the truck over, but the driver didn't stop.
The Tulsa Police helicopter was nearby and took over the pursuit, police say. According to police, Orozco-Munoz drove through the neighborhood at a slow speed and after a few minutes, got out and ran.
The helicopter crew guided ground units to the area and officers arrested Orozco-Munoz.
They booked him into the jail on six complaints, including DUI, eluding and drug possession.