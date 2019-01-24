News
Surveillance Pictures Released In Owasso Counterfeit Check Case
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 7:16 AM CST
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Owasso Police department is asking for help in identifying several people who they say have been using counterfeit checks.
Officers say the counterfeit checks were used at bank branches in both Owasso and Tulsa. Police released surveillance photos they saw show the suspects.
They say the people in the photos made unauthorized withdrawals by presenting counterfeit checks.
Police say the withdrawals happened between November 13 and November 19, but they still haven't been able to locate the men.
They are asking you to call the Owasso Police tip line at 918-272-COPS if you recognize any of them. They say you can remain anonymous.