News
Happy 2nd Birthday To Fiona The Hippo From LeAnne Taylor
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 8:06 AM CST
Updated:
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Fiona the hippo is celebrating her second birthday today at the Cincinnati Zoo.
She's already had an amazing life. Fiona was born premature, weighing only 26 pounds at birth.
She overcome some incredible odds to survive.
She's captured the hearts of millions of people around the world, including 6 In The Morning anchor LeAnne Taylor. "I can't prove it, but having watched her over the last two years, she sure acts like she knows she's special," LeAnne said.
LeAnne said the zookeepers say Fiona's skin feels like an avocado with slobber on it.