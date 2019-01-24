Statewide, the virus put 430 people in the hospital since September, 51 of those hospitalizations happened between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

Two of the flu-related deaths were in Oklahoma County.

Two adults between 18-49 have died. Three adults between 50-64 were killed by the flu. The majority of deaths were from Oklahomans 65 or older.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department Executive Director Gary Cox notes that while this flu season isn’t as severe as last, flu shots are encouraged for all individuals six months and older. OCCHD has given 6855 free flu shots so far this flu season.

“There is still time to get a free flu shot before the flu season peaks as individuals who get the flu vaccine are not only protecting themselves, but family members, and even co-workers,” said Cox. “The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the virus.”

Free flu shots are still available at all three Oklahoma City-County Health locations Mondays through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

OCCHD reminds the public that it takes about two weeks to be fully protected from the vaccine.

Flu Prevention Tips:

Get a Flu Shot

Washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

