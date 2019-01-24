Stitt Announces 1st Executive Orders As Governor
Kevin Stitt announced his first four executive orders as governor of Oklahoma.
In a news conference Thursday, Stitt said he would sign four executive orders Thursday afternoon.
One of the orders including separating cabinet positions and consolidating the secretary of of education cabinet post in with the secretary of state position. The secretary of finance will be divided up into three -- secretary of digital transformation, secretary of budget and COO -- and the secretary of health and human services was broken up into two positions.
One of his executive orders was for state agencies to look into past contracts with third-party lobbyists. Agencies will have to get approval from secretaries before renewing or entering into new contracts with third-party lobbyists.
Stitt also said he would look into selling the state plane and audit other state transportation vehicles. He said the sale would likely bring in millions of dollars to the state.
Another executive order concerned maintaining a hiring freeze for classified employees to restrict the growth of that group of employees.
