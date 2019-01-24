OU Officials Work To Identify Man In Blackface Walking On Campus
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma is trying to find the man who walked around on campus Wednesday wearing blackface.
Several people shot videos of the man as he walked around campus. OU is already reeling from a blackface video two former students recently uploaded on social media.
Some students say the university needs to do better to prevent racism on campus. But free speech advocates say the Supreme Court has previously ruled censorship isn't the answer.
"It’s not illegal to say words that are simply offensive to other people or to walk around in blackface. People have a first amendment right to be stupid. I know it’s hateful, I understand that," said OSU Associate professor Joey Senat.
OU isn't able to confirm if the man in blackface is a student or someone from off-campus.