OU Students Hold Rallies On Campus, Question Leadership
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU students will rally in support of two university officials Thursday.
On Tuesday, Dr. Suzette Grillot called for President Gallogly's resignation. One group will be holding a rally in support of her.
She says he fired her as dean because she fought against programs focused on racism. Some students also believe Gallogly didn't do enough after the video of one female student in blackface circulated online.
"They're asking and appealing to him please help us, help us reform when I know based on my experience these past several months that's not where his heart is," said Grillot.
Gallogly issued a statement saying, "events of the last few days have reinforced how critical it is to focus on ensuring OU creates a positive climate for students, staff and faculty absent racism and disrespect."
A second group will also be rallying on campus, showing their support for President Gallogly.