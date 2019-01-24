News
Kansas City Zookeeper Gets Video (And Audio) Of Hungry Amur Leopard
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 1:01 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Missouri - A Kansas City zookeeper got some great video of a leopard.
According to a post on the zoo's Facebook page, this is the closest you'll ever want to get to a hungry Amur leopard.
Zookeeper Kelsey Dougherty captured the video of the Amur leopard named Natalia. The video shows Natalia approaching the camera then carefully and thoroughly checking it out, with her nose.
The zoo says Amur leopards are critically endangered due to habitat loss and poaching. It says there are estimated to be less than 100 wild individuals remaining.