Police say that soon after the officers arrived in an armored vehicle, Mullins came outside with a gun and fired a shot. An officer in the armored vehicle returned fire, police say. Police said they had EMSA on standby and paramedics took Mullins to the hospital, where he died.

Police say Officer Lawless is a Precision Rifle Operator on the Special Operations Team.

Lawless was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting where a man held a 2-year-old hostage back in October 2016.

Related Story: Police Identify Man Shot And Killed By Tulsa Police Officer During Standoff