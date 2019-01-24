News
Tulsa Couple Faces Child Neglect Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple is facing child neglect charges after police found their children severely malnourished.
Tulsa police say Sean and Elizabeth Roark were charged with child neglect after investigators found their children starving and severely malnourished.
According to court documents the couple's 6-year-old only weighed 35 pounds, and the three-year-old only weighed 23 pounds. Doctors say the children were both still in diapers and could not speak.
Police say the neglect went on from March 2016 until December 2018.