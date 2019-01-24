Crime
Le Flore County Deputies Investigate Body Found After Assault And Battery Arrest
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Le Flore County deputies say one man is dead and two others have been arrested after an assault near Big Cedar.
A woman and a kid told deputies two other people had assaulted them and then ran away. Authorities in Arkansas tracked down Johnathan Martin and Rachel Wells and arrested them for child abuse and assault and battery.
First responders say they also found a man's body at the scene. However, Le Flore County deputies say they aren't sure if the death was related to the assault.
They are now waiting on a report from the medical examiner's office.