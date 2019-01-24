Medical Marijuana Makes Policing More Complicated, Tulsa Officers Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma still have a lot to learn about enforcing the state's new medical marijuana law.
"It's very, very delicate when you're dealing with a new law," Sergeant Shane Tuell said.
Tuell said in many cases, officers are left not knowing the best plan of action to take. On Tuesday, two teenagers broke into a grow operation in West Tulsa.
It took hours for police to make contact with the owner, and verify the operation was legal.
"We're so new into this, that it's not hard to imagine that someone's probably going to try to doctor some documents to mislead law enforcement," Tuell said.
To make matters even more complicated, there were marijuana plants hanging out of a broken window, leaving officers unsure of how to handle it.
"Now, with the new laws, we're kind of in a catch 22," Tuell said. "It's a very delicate balance on if we seize evidence, or if we're seizing someone's property. We erred on the side of caution and secured the building ourselves."
Tuell said there's room for error on both sides.
"The owners and operators are going to make mistakes, and we've gotta understand that," he said. "Unfortunately, law enforcement may make some mistakes, and there needs to be some understanding for that."
He's asking marijuana business owners to help them out by investing in proper security measures and having a point person available to answer calls if a situation comes up.
"Make sure you protect your investment," he said. "The state believes you're providing a necessary service; that's why there was a change in the law."
Tuell said all officers can do is be careful as they follow the learning curve.
"We're trying to do our best," he said. "We're not trying to violate anybody's rights."