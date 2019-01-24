News
OU's Black Student Association Demands Zero Tolerance For Hate Speech
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Hundreds of OU students marched peacefully Thursday afternoon in Norman after a second blackface incident happened on campus in the same week.
Students also marched Tuesday but said their demands have not been met. A man was caught on camera wearing blackface and walking through campus Wednesday, which prompted the march.
The Black Student Association left a list of demands for President Jim Gallogly, including a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech.
“I think that's the bare minimum … It's just something simple. We're not asking for you to go out of your way,” said OU Student Jamelia Reed.
Members of the association say these marches are an effort to shift what they call a culture of racism at the university.