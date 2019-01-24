Related Story: Surveillance Pictures Released In Owasso Counterfeit Check Case



Owasso Police said the men cashed 17 counterfeit checks at several Arvest Bank Branches in Owasso and Tulsa. Police said they stole $17,000 from National Steak and Poultry by using fake checks.



Several surveillance pictures show the men cashing the checks.



"17 checks had been written on their account that were not written by anyone authorized to do so," said Owasso Police Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff.



Police said the men cashed the checks over four days in November. Officers said all the checks were cashed at Arvest bank but at several different locations.



Police said there are two men they want to speak to for sure, but there could be more involved.