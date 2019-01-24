The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bullying situation after the Locust Grove Police Department made it aware of a video taken at a bus stop.

The cell phone video shows a student being punched after getting off a Locust Grove Public Schools bus.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working to learn exactly what happened leading up to the moments shown in the video.

The video, posted on Facebook, is 47 seconds long and shows the intense situation between two Locust Grove students.

Before punches are thrown a student makes it clear he doesn’t want to get off the bus.

“You’re gonna kill and try to punch me,” he pleaded.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office says an adult voice is heard interrupting the situation.

“Hey, get outta here. Go!” the voice said.

“The video is alarming itself,” Major Rod Howell said. “And obviously it’s enough to start an investigation.”

Howell says investigators are looking at another cell phone video, plus two cameras from the bus. He says the school district is cooperating and investigators are working to get the data from the bus's black box.

“Not just visual but audio,” Howell said. “That could possibly give us something of evidentiary value but it’s too early to tell.”

The situation unfolded at the Four Corners Church of God bus stop last week, but the sheriff’s office says it just found out about it Thursday. Howell says the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs is aware of the situation.

“We don’t wanna knee-jerk and no rush to judgment here whatsoever,” Howell said. “We just wanna get all the facts as they come in and be objective about this.”

Locust Grove Public Schools released a statement saying the students and bus driver’s actions “have been addressed internally.”

The school district said it would not comment any further on whether the bus driver is still employed.