News
Two In Custody After Assault Near Big Cedar
Leflore county deputies say one man is dead and two others are in custody after an assault near Big Cedar.
A woman and child told deputies two other people assaulted them, then ran away.
Investigators in then Arkansas tracked down Johnathan Martin and Rachel Wells and arrested them for child abuse and assault.
First responders say they also found a man's body at the scene.
Leflore County deputies say they aren't sure if the death was related to the assault.
They are now waiting on the medical examiner's report.