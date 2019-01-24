New Information Surfaces In Tulsa Child Neglect Case
New information about two people who are behind bars, arrested and charged with child neglect.
Sean and Elizabeth Roark are accused of neglecting their six-year-old and their three-year-old.
Tulsa Police say this is a very disturbing case. They say both suspects are facing a serious charge something police say they see all too often.
Tulsa Police said the Oklahoma Department of Human Services went out to do a welfare check on the family and found the two children.
"They found the children obviously in very poor health got them very malnourished severely underweight so they contacted us" said Cpl. Mark Kraft of the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit.
Court Documents say between March of 2016 and early December of 2018 Sean and Elizabeth Roark "failed to provide a safe environment including adequate food and nutrition hygiene environment to reach developmental mile stones" " said Cpl. Mark Kraft of the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit.
"They had been given was baby food and formula and things like that so they couldn't eat solid food they didn't really know how to speak just really severely neglected".
Police said Sean and Elizabeth Roark severely neglected both their 6 year old and 3 year old daughters to the point their kidneys were shutting down they were so dehydrated.
Police arrested both Elizabeth Roark and Sean Roark. The District Attorney’s Office charged them with Child neglect.
"Unfortunately it's pretty prevalent I mean we get neglect cases weekly if not daily"" said Cpl. Mark Kraft of the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit.
Court Documents also show that a medical test showed the children did not have any "underlying medical conditions" and that the "children’s current condition is a direct result of neglect". And while Kraft said working these cases are always tough, Police always try and focus on the end result.
"We are getting them removed from those dangerous situations, helping them move on with their lives and bringing justice to those victims"" said Cpl. Mark Kraft of the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit.
Police said the parents blamed the children's behavioral issues, saying the kids refused to eat, drink or potty train.
Tonight we're told the kids are doing better. If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse,
Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 1-800-522-3511