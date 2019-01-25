Man Rams Vehicle With Truck After Dispute At Bar, Tulsa County Deputies Say
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Tulsa County deputies say alcohol was a factor in a standoff near Collinsville, where several departments worked to find the suspect.
Deputies say Jeremy Allison went to a few homes along 126th Street North trying to avoid law enforcement.
The sheriff's office says Allison got into an argument with a few people at a bar. He followed them out of the bar and chased after them in his truck.
They say Allison rammed their vehicle then fired a round from what they described as an AR style rifle before he ran away. OHP, Owasso Police, and Collinsville Police helped Tulsa County deputies search for him but Tulsa County Captain John Bryant says they had to be careful as they looked for Allison.
"With them being able to wander around in the darkness, you don't want him to get past you. You don't want to take unnecessary risks. You want to be able to have a safe area where you think you have him cornered in," said Bryant.
Captain Bryant says they found Allison at a home near the Creekside subdivision. He eventually gave up and walked out of the house with his hands up.
Allison is facing a number of charges, including shooting with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon.