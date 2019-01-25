News
Registered Sex Offender On The Run, Creek County Officials Say
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma law enforcement officers are looking for a registered sex offender on the run.
Creek County investigators say they've issued an arrest warrant for Brian Hines who allegedly raped a child. Officials say Hines just got out of prison in December and the new allegations happened earlier this month.
Detectives say they aren't sure where he's hiding this morning.
"I think there is some concern of some violence with him, but we obviously want anybody that has any contact with him to reach out to us," said Chief Deputy Fred Clark.
Investigators say once Hines is caught, his bond will be set at $250,000.
If you have any information on where he's hiding, contact authorities.